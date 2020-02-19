Travis Wayne Martin, 80 of Altavista, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Autumn Care of Altavista. He was a son of the late William Lesley Martin and Fleeta Bell Mayhew Martin. He is survived by his wife, Betty Young Martin; daughter, Teena Martin Pickeral; sons, Brett Allen Martin Travis Wade Martin; two step-daughters, Connie Roche, Michelle Cameron. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Huddleston Church of God of Prophecy. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020