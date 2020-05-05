Velma Jean Davis, 83 of Bedford, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Bedford County Nursing Home. She was a daughter of the late Warren Smithdeal Crouch and Margaret Cristin Holdren Crouch. She is survived by her son, Daniel W. Davis; daughter, Joan Paxton. A graveside service was conducted on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 1 PM at Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from May 6 to May 7, 2020