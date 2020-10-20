Verna Allen Steen, 85, of Bedford, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was born in Roanoke, VA on May 12, 1935, a daughter of the late Rev. Noah Allen and Ella Simmons Allen. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Crystal Darlene Steen; and several siblings. She graduated from Bedford High School in 1954 and retired from banking after 34 years. Verna was an active member of Bedford Church of God, teaching the Young Adult Sunday School class for many years. Verna is survived by her husband of 59 years, Donald Ray Steen; daughter, Deborah Steen and friend, Brian Barr; granddaughter, Emily Steen Viar and husband, Zack; great-grandsons, Hunter Turpin, Connor Turpin, Parker Viar; sister, Margaret Dudley; sisters-in-law, Dorothy May Allen, Pearl Nalley, Helen Steen, Jean Ann Gowen; brother-in-law, Eddie Gowen and wife, Pat; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. David Scott officiating. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.