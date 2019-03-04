Verna Lois Walsh Binger, 96, of Bedford, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, at English Meadows in Bedford. She was the wife of the late Robert Junior Binger. Born April 10, 1922, in Elkton, SD, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Pearl Walsh. She was a faithful member of Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Bedford. She is survived by five children, Jon E. Roberts, Marietta M. Salyer (David), Robert L. Binger (Cindy), Frederick A. Binger (Janet), Melinda B. Martin (Jon); one sister, Mary Lou Vossen; eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Marsha Elizabeth Wolford and seven sisters. She lived through the Great Depression and WW II. She was a deadly shot with a shoe or spoon and could make the hair stand on the back of your neck with a look. She had the heart of a saint, the disposition of a warrior, the morals of a corn fed mid- westerner and the pride of a southerner. The family will receive friends Sunday, from 2-4 PM at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel, 21914 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502. The funeral liturgy was celebrated Monday, February 25, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Bedford with Fr. Salvador F. Anonuevo as celebrant. Burial followed in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church, 1307 Oakwood St., Bedford, VA 24523. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 434-237-2722, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
