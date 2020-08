Vernon Gene Kooi, 83 of Huddleston, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital. He was a son of the late Everett Kooi and Rosella Schrader Kooi. He is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Fossum Kooi; two daughters, Jennifer A. Kooi, Susan L. Hunt. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.