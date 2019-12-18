Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vicky K. Smedley. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM Ebenezer United Methodist Church 1118 Ebenezer Road Bedford , VA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Vicky King Smedley, 64, of Bedford, Virginia, died peacefully at home in her sleep on December 2nd, 2019. She was the second of four siblings, who survive her: Michael King, Barbara Lipford, and Patricia East. She was born June 6th, 1955 to Evine King, who preceded her in death, and Betty King, who survives her. On May 6th, 1978, she married Thomas Smedley. She graduated from Radford University with her B.S. in 1977 and her M.S. in Home Economics with a focus on dietetics in 1982. She worked as a dietician at Lewis Gale Hospital (Roanoke, VA), Friendship Manor (Roanoke, VA), and the Brian Center (Durham, NC). She is survived by her husband, her son, Thomas Gregory Smedley, her daughter and son-in-law, Dori and David Coblentz, her daughter, Elizabeth Smedley, and her daughter, Laura Smedley. Vicky was an avid reader and writer with a keen sense of humor. She impressed those around her by her courage and grace as she navigated her workplaces caring for the sick and elderly by providing compassion and nutritious meals. She is remembered as a warm and loving mother, a thoughtful daughter, and an affectionate and steadfast wife. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 21st at 1 p.m. to celebrate her life. The service will be at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 1118 Ebenezer Road, Bedford, VA 24523 and will be followed by a reception.Â In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association or Hospice. â€œAnd I heard a voice from heaven saying unto me, Write, Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them.â€ -- Revelation 14:13

