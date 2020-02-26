Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Violet G. May-Stewart. View Sign Service Information Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service 1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike Bedford , VA 24523-1803 (540)-586-3304 Send Flowers Obituary

Violet Gibbs May-Stewart, 92 of Bedford went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born in Bedford County on May 20, 1927, a daughter of the late Samuel Earl Gibbs, Sr. and Margaret Wilmer Gibbs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Leighton May, a daughter, Pam Gross, a sister, Bobbi Craig and a brother, Kenneth Gibbs. Violet was a very special, Godly lady who loved her family, her Lord and her church. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Bedford for forty years and faithfully attended and served there until health concerns kept her from doing what she enjoyed. She worked at Bedford Memorial Hospital as the Executive Housekeeper and retired after many years as a hard working employee. She loved people. Her giving spirit, beautiful smile and unselfish big heart were a blessing to everyone she met. Everyone who knew her loved her and cherished their time with her. She is survived by her loving husband of twenty years who has been her faithful and devoted caregiver, Bill Stewart; her daughters, Pat Lyons & husband, Rev. Ray Lyons of Bedford, Margaret Bates & husband, Mike of St. Augustine, FL; six grandchildren, Karen Severs (Joel), R. T. Lyons, Jr. (Denise), Keith Bates, Rhonda Taylor (Mike) John Stewart, Chuck Stewart (Amanda); nine great grandchildren, one great great grandchild; two sisters, Thelma Stinnett, Gwendolyn Craig; one brother, Samuel Earl Gibbs, Jr. Special thanks to Centra Hospice and her other caregivers for providing excellent care throughout her life. The family received friends beginning at 11:30 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford and a funeral service followed at 1 PM in the chapel with Rev. Ray Lyons officiating. Interment followed in Timber Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.



Violet Gibbs May-Stewart, 92 of Bedford went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born in Bedford County on May 20, 1927, a daughter of the late Samuel Earl Gibbs, Sr. and Margaret Wilmer Gibbs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Leighton May, a daughter, Pam Gross, a sister, Bobbi Craig and a brother, Kenneth Gibbs. Violet was a very special, Godly lady who loved her family, her Lord and her church. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Bedford for forty years and faithfully attended and served there until health concerns kept her from doing what she enjoyed. She worked at Bedford Memorial Hospital as the Executive Housekeeper and retired after many years as a hard working employee. She loved people. Her giving spirit, beautiful smile and unselfish big heart were a blessing to everyone she met. Everyone who knew her loved her and cherished their time with her. She is survived by her loving husband of twenty years who has been her faithful and devoted caregiver, Bill Stewart; her daughters, Pat Lyons & husband, Rev. Ray Lyons of Bedford, Margaret Bates & husband, Mike of St. Augustine, FL; six grandchildren, Karen Severs (Joel), R. T. Lyons, Jr. (Denise), Keith Bates, Rhonda Taylor (Mike) John Stewart, Chuck Stewart (Amanda); nine great grandchildren, one great great grandchild; two sisters, Thelma Stinnett, Gwendolyn Craig; one brother, Samuel Earl Gibbs, Jr. Special thanks to Centra Hospice and her other caregivers for providing excellent care throughout her life. The family received friends beginning at 11:30 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford and a funeral service followed at 1 PM in the chapel with Rev. Ray Lyons officiating. Interment followed in Timber Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford. Published in Bedford Bulletin from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bedford Bulletin Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close