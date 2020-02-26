Violet Gibbs May-Stewart, 92 of Bedford went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born in Bedford County on May 20, 1927, a daughter of the late Samuel Earl Gibbs, Sr. and Margaret Wilmer Gibbs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Leighton May, a daughter, Pam Gross, a sister, Bobbi Craig and a brother, Kenneth Gibbs. Violet was a very special, Godly lady who loved her family, her Lord and her church. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Bedford for forty years and faithfully attended and served there until health concerns kept her from doing what she enjoyed. She worked at Bedford Memorial Hospital as the Executive Housekeeper and retired after many years as a hard working employee. She loved people. Her giving spirit, beautiful smile and unselfish big heart were a blessing to everyone she met. Everyone who knew her loved her and cherished their time with her. She is survived by her loving husband of twenty years who has been her faithful and devoted caregiver, Bill Stewart; her daughters, Pat Lyons & husband, Rev. Ray Lyons of Bedford, Margaret Bates & husband, Mike of St. Augustine, FL; six grandchildren, Karen Severs (Joel), R. T. Lyons, Jr. (Denise), Keith Bates, Rhonda Taylor (Mike) John Stewart, Chuck Stewart (Amanda); nine great grandchildren, one great great grandchild; two sisters, Thelma Stinnett, Gwendolyn Craig; one brother, Samuel Earl Gibbs, Jr. Special thanks to Centra Hospice and her other caregivers for providing excellent care throughout her life. The family received friends beginning at 11:30 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford and a funeral service followed at 1 PM in the chapel with Rev. Ray Lyons officiating. Interment followed in Timber Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020