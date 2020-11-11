1/1
Virginia E. Manley
Surrounded by her family and her faithful pup â€œLadybugâ€�, Aunt Ginny walked into the arms of Jesus and reunited with her dear husband and sweet daughter on November 6, 2020. Virginia Elizabeth Campbell Manley, 89 years, was born in Amherst, Virginia on August 9, 1931, a daughter of the late Joshua Edward Campbell and Oly Lee Maddox Campbell. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Lloyd Manley and daughter, Barbara Jean Manley Snead. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Lena Angus, Ruby Mays, Betty Davis and brothers, Herbert, Henry, and Ed Campbell. Left to cherish her memory is her granddaughter, Tracy Lynn Howell McDermott and husband Pete. She is also survived by a sister, Effie Mays of Lovingston, Virginia and a brother, Clayton Campbell & wife Betty of Stuarts Draft, Virginia. She leaves behind a sister-in-law, Julie Heck Manley of Bedford, Virginia. There are numerous nieces and nephews left behind to cherish her memories. A deep special expression of Thankfulness is extended to a special niece Debbie and husband Charlie Reynolds for their love, devotion and care. A special Thanks to caregivers Tina, Carolyn and Trish. Thank you to Seven Hills Hospice for your wonderful care. There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at 1 oâ€™clock pm in Greenwood Cemetery, Bedford Virginia with Pastors Chad Brady and Michael Cox. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Suck Spring Baptist Church or North Bedford Baptist Church. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.


Published in Bedford Bulletin from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
