ANDERSON, Virginia Lee Richardson, died at her home on July 11, 2019. "Ginny," born on May 27, 1929, in Bedford, Virginia, was the daughter of Clara (Gills) and Gates Randolph Richardson. She is survived by a son, Edward Clifford Anderson II (Mary Hoge) of Richmond, Virginia; and a daughter, Cary Randolph Anderson Trainor (Tom) of Franconia, New Hampshire; as well as her grandchildren, Edward Clifford Anderson III and John Gates Anderson, both of Richmond, Thomas Clifford Trainor (Heather) of Castine, Maine, Cary Richardson Trainor Duane (Eamon) of Boston, Massachusetts; as well as a great-granddaughter, Sydney Adams Trainor of Castine. Ginny graduated as valedictorian from Bedford High School, Bedford, Virginia, and was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Randolph-Macon Woman's College in Lynchburg, Virginia, where she was also a member of Pi Beta Phi, editor of the College humor magazine, The Old Maid, and guest editor of the Annapolis Log. Upon moving to Richmond, she became the first female credit analyst at State Planters Bank (now SunTrust). During her years in Richmond, she was the president of the Junior Board of Sheltering Arms Hospital, president of the James River Garden Club, president of the Junior League of Richmond and was a charter member of the Council of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. She was a longtime member of the board of the Memorial Foundation for Children and the Richmond Committee of the Friends of Stratford. Ginny never let anyone forget she was from Bedford, Virginia, which was her home during World War II. She knew many of the Bedford Boys who were killed on Omaha Beach. It was her hope that any remembrance be made to the National D-Day Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 77, Bedford, Virginia 24523. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 12291 River Road, Richmond, where she was a longtime member. A reception will follow at the church.

