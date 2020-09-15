Mrs. Virginia Morrow Ford, 100, Bedford October 21, 1919 - September 5, 2020 Virginia Ford went to be with her Lord on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Wife of the late William C. (Bill) Ford of Bedford, she celebrated with family and friends her 100th birthday this past October. Virginia was born in Forrest City, Arkansas in 1919, but grew up in El Paso, Texas, where she met Bill while he served in the Army at Ft. Bliss. Bill and Virginia lived in Bedford in the early years. They moved to Bluefield, WV from 1958 to 1987 and then retired back in Bedford in 1987. Bill went to Heaven in 2001. Virginia deeply cherished, and is survived by her three children: Vicki Ford McFarland (and husband Leighton W. McFarland III) of Bedford, Elizabeth Ford Hampton of Bedford, and Dr. William Clayton Ford, Jr (and wife Cheryl Verkler Ford), of San Diego; her four grandchildren: Rev. William Clayton Ford III (and wife Denise Vibe Ford), Hannah Ford Dâ€™Alessandro (and husband Virgino Carlo Dâ€™Alessandro), John David Hampton (and wife Meg Rithmire), and Jeffrey Law Hampton; and seven great-grand-children: Johnathan, David, Elizabeth, Benjamin, and Katherine Ford; and Theo and Maxine Hampton. She is also survived by her sister, Emilie M. Hardie of El Paso, Texas. Virginia was a member of the Bedford Baptist Church, Bedford, Virginia. She was a woman of great joy and infectious faith. She was devoted to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for seven decades. She loved to read the Bible until her eyesight failed, but nothing could hinder her earnest prayers for her children and their families, and for all who needed her prayers. She loved to sing praises to God, and she could often be heard singing one of her favorites: â€œSomething beautiful, something good; all my confusion He understood. All I had to offer Him was brokenness and strife; but He made something beautiful of my life.â€� Virginia Ford was truly loved by everyone who knew her, including her family, neighbors, church, and the residents and staff of the Cardinal Nursing Home in Bedford where she resided for the past few years. â€œHer children arise and call her blessedâ€¦ Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting, but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praisedâ€� (Prov. 31:28,30). We know without a doubt that Virginia, now reunited with her husband Bill in Heaven, has heard those beautiful words of Jesus, â€œWell done, good and faithful servant. . . Enter into the joy of your Master!â€� (Matt. 25:23). Her son, Dr. Clayton Ford, will lead a Memorial Service/Celebration of Life on her 101st birthday, October 21, 2020. That service will be online so that those unable to be physically present will also be able to participate. Details to be announced. For more information, please email Dr. Ford at claytonford@sbcglobal.net.



