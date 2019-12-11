Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilbur Sanderson. View Sign Service Information Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service 1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike Bedford , VA 24523-1803 (540)-586-3304 Graveside service 1:00 PM Greenwood Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Wilbur Sandy Sanderson of Bedford, VA passed away on December 2, 2019 at the age of 87. Sandy was born on July 16, 1932 in Glen Park, NY. Sandy was preceded in death by a son, Steven Sanderson and 7 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara Sanderson also of Bedford, VA, his son and daughter-in-law, Shane and Tiffany Sanderson of Spanishburg, WV; his daughter and son-in-law, Shelby and Brian Stewart of Bedford, VA; a sister, Alma Halstead of Syracuse, NY; two granddaughters; Samantha Boyles (Trey Boyles) of Bedford, VA and Kendall Sanderson of Clover, SC as well as two great-grandchildren; Madilynn and Kaleb Boyles and his beloved Australian Shepherd, Liberty. Sandy joined the United States Air Force at the start of the Korean War and was based out of Andrews Air Force Base in Suitland, MD where he met his wife at a local riding stable. After leaving the Air Force he took a job for the Federal Government in Washington, DC and they settled in Calvert County, MD where they lived for the next 40 years. After both retired, they relocated to Bedford, VA so they could enjoy time on their boat at Smith Mountain Lake. Sandy enjoyed tending to the family s small herd of beef cattle and time in the barn with his dog and the family s horses. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a charitable donation to the animal related . A graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.



