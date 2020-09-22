Wilhelm Josef â€œBillâ€� Chappelle, 90, of Bedford, Virginia passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was a loving and devoted husband to Betty Seabolt Chappelle for over 63 years. He was a quiet man who demonstrated his faith not through words, but through his love and kindness to his family and friends. He is survived by his devoted children: son, Kirt J. Chappelle and wife Mickey; daughter, Katrina Chappelle Lilly and husband Mark; four grandchildren, Sawyer Chappelle (and wife Kristina), Fallon Wright (and husband Craig), Zackary Lilly, and Matthew Lilly. Born January 9, 1930, he was the youngest son and last survivor of the 11 children of the late Benjamin F. and Dorothy K. Chappelle. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army as a medic in Germany from 1954-1956. He worked at Rubatex for 43 years prior to his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with family and gardening. He was creative and loved to repurpose old items into new and useful things. He was a â€œdo-it-yourselferâ€� who could fix almost anything. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to Center Point United Methodist Church of Bedford, Virginia. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. Visitation for the family was held at Tharp Funeral Home in Bedford on Friday, September 18, from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service was held on Saturday, September 19 at 2:00 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home Chapel in Bedford followed by a graveside service at 4:30 at Virginia Memorial Park.