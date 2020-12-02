Willard Boyd Cocke, 89 of Bedford, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.Â He was born on November 23, 1931 in Bedford County, a son of the late James E. Cocke and Sally Lillian Wilson Cocke. He is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Shirley Maxey Cocke; his daughter, Donna Renee Orange of Thaxton; his son, Troy Naaman Cocke of Bedford. A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Mt. Hermon Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. John Boyles officiating.Â Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.