Willard Earl Mattox, 73 of Lynch Station, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his residence. He was a son of the late Douglas Warren Mattox and Grace Whorley Mattox. He is survived by his wife, Sue Sheetz; two daughters, Kathryn Sue Donnelly, Kelli Ann Mattox; son, Kenneth Wayne Mattox. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Updike Funeral Chapel, Huddleston. Interment will follow in Leesville United Methodist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.