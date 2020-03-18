William Abraham Davis, 82 of Bedford, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on Saturday, February 5, 1938 in Lynchburg, a son of the late Walter Otey Davis and Susie Crawford Davis. Bill was retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation. He is survived by his wife, Irma Carwile Davis; his daughter, Vicky Lynn Cheatham and two grandchildren, Kristina Cheatham, Taylor Cheatham. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford with Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. Interment will follow in Virginia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 until 8 PM at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020