William Charles King, Sr., 82 of Bedford, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at V.A. Medical Center. He was a son of the late Joseph E. King and Madeline Baney Cambrey King. He is survived by his son, William E. King, Jr. A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Earl Ragland officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020