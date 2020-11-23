William Edison Andrews, 72, of Bedford, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born in Bedford on January 15, 1948 a son of the late Edison and Ethel Andrews. William loved Football, Baseball and especially Racing. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry, Douglas, Roger and Frank Andrews; his sisters, Christine Andrews, Mary Berry and Shirley Hoback. He is survived by his three brothers, James L. Andrews, David E. Andrews and his wife, Angela; Robert P. Andrews; and many nieces and nephews. A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.