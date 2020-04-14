William â€œRedâ€ Edison Howell, 66, of Bedford, died Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born in Bedford, VA on September 16, 1953, a son of the late Mamie Arrington Howell Overstreet and step-father Roy Howell. He is survived by his wife, Cora Pullen Howell; step-daughters, Angela (Alphonzo), Lisa; grandchildren, Tracy, Crystal, Felicia, Jasmine, Stephen, Gabby; great-grandchildren, Luis, Alexis, Keonna, Carey, Martavious; great-great-grandchildren, Akyli, Serenity; sister, Carolyn (Jim); brother, Joseph; and a host of nieces and nephews and family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced in the paper. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020