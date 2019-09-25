In the early morning hours of September 17, 2019, I held the hand of my best friend, the love of my life, as he left this world for a home on the other side. Bill Kessler was the best man I've ever known and he touched the lives of so many who knew him. He is already missed by his family and close friends more than words can ever express. On Thursday, October 31, 2019, our family will host "Bill's Party of a Lifetime" on Halloween from 4-9 pm at the Peaks of Otter Lodge, just off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Bedford, VA. Please feel free to stop by any time during these hours and help us pay tribute to Bill. Donations in his honor can be made to Centra Bedford Hospice, 1621 Whitfield Dr., Bedford, VA 24523. Bill is survived by his wife, Sharon; son Steve Spiva & wife, Lauren; grandchildren: Thomas, Buddy and Julia; a niece whom he loved like a daughter, Donna Duncan; and LB Kessler, king of all tracking dogs. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019