William H. (Bill) Brown Jr passed away on August 10, 2019. Bill was born in Danville, VA on July 9, 1952, the son of the late William H. Brown and the late Virginia C. Decker. A long-time resident of Bedford County, Bill spent two decades as a trusted insurance advisor serving clients in the greater Lynchburg area and previously held many offices, including President, on the Board of the Lynchburg Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors. He was also a founding member of the Lynchburg Association of Insurance Professionals. Bill is survived by his wife, Beverly; his children, Hank and wife Ivy, Rachel, and Thomas and wife Katie; two grandchildren, Julia and William; his brother Mac and wife Josephine ; his aunt Joan Croy; his cousins Richard Marian, Pamela Marian, Stephen Croy, Linda and her husband John Owens, Cathy and her husband Steve Rice. Visitation is scheduled for August 14 at 1 PM followed by a memorial service at 2 PM at Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory, 320 North Bridge Street, Bedford, VA 24523. A private grave-side service will follow at Forest Rest Natural Cemetery in Boones Mill, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions toÂ theÂ TischÂ Brain Tumor Center at Duke. Please make checks payable toÂ TischÂ Brain Tumor Center andÂ send themÂ to TheÂ Tisch Brain Tumor Center,Â DUMC Box 3624, Durham,Â NCÂ 27710, or visit https://tischbraintumorcenter.duke.edu/donate.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019