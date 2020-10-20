William Hayden Markham, 90 of Bedford, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his residence. He was born on Tuesday, July 1, 1930 in Bedford County, a son of the late Hayden Arthur Markham and Willie Augusta Arrington Markham. He was also preceded in death by his son, William Randall Markham, a step-daughter, Peggy Tyler and two granddaughters, Amanda Mutter and Misty Mutter. He was a lifelong farmer, a bus driver for the Peaks of Otter for eighteen years, was a seventy year member of the Peaksville Oddfellows and a lifelong member of Suck Spring Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Nolie Giles Markham; his daughter, Pamala Markham Mutter & husband, Ronnie; his sons, Jeff Markham, Greg Markham; his step-daughters, Debbie Harris & husband, Mike, Linda Boothe, Karen Harris & husband, Jimmy as well as five grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and ten great great grandchildren. The family received friends beginning at 10 AM on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford and a funeral service followed at 11:00 am in the chapel with Rev. Michael Cox officiating. Interment followed in Virginia Memorial Park. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.