William J. Leftwich (1953 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. Leftwich.
Service Information
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA
24523-1803
(540)-586-3304
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Radford Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Radford Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

William Jennings Leftwich, 66 of Clifton Forge, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Alleghany Regional Hospital. He was born on Friday, February 27, 1953 in Bedford County, a son of the late Frank Walker Leftwich, Jr. and Margaret E. Padgett Leftwich. He was a waiter at the Patrick Henry Hotel. He is survived by his brothers, James Walker Leftwich & wife, Becky, Paul D. Leftwich & wife, Jeanne. The family will receive friends beginning at 12 noon on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Radford Baptist Church and a service will follow at 1 PM officiated by Rev. Karl Hofheinz. Arrangements are being handled are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
logo
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.