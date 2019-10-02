William Jennings Leftwich, 66 of Clifton Forge, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Alleghany Regional Hospital. He was born on Friday, February 27, 1953 in Bedford County, a son of the late Frank Walker Leftwich, Jr. and Margaret E. Padgett Leftwich. He was a waiter at the Patrick Henry Hotel. He is survived by his brothers, James Walker Leftwich & wife, Becky, Paul D. Leftwich & wife, Jeanne. The family will receive friends beginning at 12 noon on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Radford Baptist Church and a service will follow at 1 PM officiated by Rev. Karl Hofheinz. Arrangements are being handled are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019