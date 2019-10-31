William â€œBillâ€ J. Wood, Sr., 86, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, October 25, 2019. Born in Bedford, VA, he was the son of the late Joseph Benjamin Wood and Mattie Blanche Hodges Wood. He was also predeceased by a son, Michael Wood. Bill retired from Ford Motor Company, and was a longtime member of Great Bridge Baptist Church. Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Alberta L. â€œBertâ€ Wood; children, Wanda S. Barden and Connie W. Wright (Kenny) and William J. â€œJoeyâ€ Wood, Jr.; grandchildren, Michelle Scott (Rich), Christina Brewer (Jim), Kenneth Wright, Jr., Michael Barden (Brandi), Jessica Wood; great-grandchildren, Hailey Goddard, Brandon Goddard, Mason Scott, Kalynne Scott, Blaine Scott, Jay Brewer, William Brewer, Lucas Barden, Carson Ellis, McKenzie Wood. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Great Bridge Baptist Church, Chesapeake. Interment will follow in Rosewood Memorial Park, Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Great Bridge Baptist Church, 640 Battlefield, Blvd. South, Chesapeake, VA 23322. Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019