William Karnes

William "Ray" Karnes, 88 of Bedford passed away at Lynchburg General Hospital on Sunday, August 30 after a short illness. He was born in Bedford County on May 7, 1932, a son of the late James Miller Karnes and Merton James Karnes. He was preceded in death by his son, Tony Karnes. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mae Cheek Karnes; daughters Rhonda D. Karnes of Concord, and Kimberly K. Mitchell and husband Keith of Huddleston; grandchildren Austin Mitchell of Lynchburg, Ethan Mitchell and wife Chelsey, Jonathan Mitchell and wife Emily, Lauren Mitchell McKinney and husband Adam, all of Evington; three great grandchildren; sisters Grace K. Johnson of English Meadows, Hazel Gray of Vinton, and Anne Duncan of Bedford. Ray graduated from Bedford High School in 1951 and retired from Rubatex after 42 years of employment. He was a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church in Bedford. He was a lifelong farmer and was known for his love of animals and gardening. He took delight in decorating for Christmas and helping others in selfless acts of kindness. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford with Rev. Vernon DeLong & Rev. Danny Holdren officiating. Interment will follow in Suck Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends Tuesday evening from 5 until 7 PM at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.


Published in Bedford Bulletin from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
