Willie Owen Pagans, 86 of Hardy, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was a son of the late John Henry Pagans and Tennie Bobbitt Pagans. He is survived by his daughter, Donna Vaughan. A funeral service was conducted at the graveside at 2 PM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020