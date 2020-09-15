1/1
Willie R. Witt
1935 - 2020
Willie Rose Witt, 84, of Thaxton, VA went to her heavenly home Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was born November 20, 1935, daughter of the late James Eli Rose and Eva Jane Johnson Rose. In addition to her parents Willie was preceded in death by her husband Charles Bunn, brother Lewis Pascal Rose, and sister Eleanor Rose Phillips. Willie graduated valedictorian from her class at Montvale High School and went on to retire with 30 years of service from General Electric. She was a devoted servant of the Lord as a member of Epworth United Methodist Church and visited Cool Spring Presbyterian Church. Willie had a genuine love for all animals and especially enjoyed the company of her cats. She donated and helped with many charitable organizations. Willie is survived by her sister, Elsie Rose White of Staunton, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will hold a private memorial service officiated by Rev. Jack Davis and Pastor Geoff Hubbard. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the Virginia Wildlife Center 1800 South Delphine Ave. Waynesboro, VA 22980 or Epworth United Methodist Church 1145 Penicks Mill Rd. Thaxton, VA 24174. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.


Published in Bedford Bulletin from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
