Wilmer R. â€œBudâ€ Dinwiddie, 90 of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Guggenheimer Nursing Home. He was a son of the late Booker Wallace Dinwiddie, Sr. and Margaret Johnson Dinwiddie. He is survived by his wife, Connie Boyle Dinwiddie. A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11AM at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019