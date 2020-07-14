Winnie Belle Karnes Ashwell 85 of Bedford completed her long goodbye and went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 13th 2020. She is now dancing with Old Man Bert in Heaven. Winnie was everyones' caregiver with a special love for her children and grandchildren. Winnie was preceded in death by her husband, Bert William Ashwell; parents, James Miller Karnes and Leola Mert Karnes; brothers, Nolan Wayne Karnes, James Carl Karnes, Elwood Luck Karnes and sisters Dorothy Lee Settles, Myrtle Irene Holdren, Opal June Ferguson. She was active in her Church, Grace Memorial Baptist, retired from Sam Moore Furniture, and she was one of Bedford's earliest Hospice Volunteers. She was a life long resident of Bedford and always there for everyone. Winnie was constantly trying to teach and be helpful to her children, grandchildren and anyone else that would listen. Winnie always had a newspaper clipping or article that you really needed to see. "Momma tried to make us better." Her favorite compliment a friend paid her was that she was honest but blunt. She is survived by her siblings, Grace Miller Johnson, Hazel Marie Gray, William Ray Karnes and wife, Mae and Sarah Anne Duncan; her children, James Bert Ashwell and wife, Kimberly, Vickie Lee Ashwell and husband, Lou; her grandsons, Carey Ashwell, Daniel Alvey and wife, Tara, Louis Alvey and wife, Amanda, Zackery Alvey and wife, Kristin, Thomas Alvey and Dominic Alvey and wife, Kendall as well as fourteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to say a special thank you to the staff of Oakwood Manor and also Hospice for their dedicated and loving care. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford with Rev. Danny Holdren officiating. Interment will follow in Virginia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5 until 7 PM at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.