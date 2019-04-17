Winston Watts Burks, Jr. died peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Winston was born on July 29, 1932 in Bedford, the son of W. Watts and Anna H. Burks. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Eugenia Alderson Burks; his sons, Winston W. Burks, III and wife Cathey S. Burks, John W.A. Burks and wife Lynn W. Burks; his grandchildren, Anna B. Bolling and husband R. Patrick Bolling, Katherine B. McNeely and husband Brian D. McNeely, W. Watts Burks, IV and wife Elizabeth M. Burks, William M. Burks, and Mary M. Burks; and his great-grandchildren, R. Onex Bolling II and George B. Bolling. Winston attended schools in Bedford and was a proud graduate of Virginia Tech. He was a much beloved science teacher and administrator in Arkansas for twenty-five years, before returning to Bedford, where he opened Bridge Street Antiques. The family received friends 5:30 â€" 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Burch-Messier Main Street location, 317 W. Main Street, Bedford. Memorials may be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 695, Bedford, VA 24523 in his memory.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019