Wise John Midkiff, Jr. 78, of Bedford, died Monday, November 11, 2019 at his home. He was the loving husband of Pandra Rae Luby Midkiff. Born September 12, 1941 in Fancy Gap, Virginia, he was the son of the late Wise John Midkiff, Sr. and Hattie Summer Midkiff. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Beverly D. Midkiff. In addition to his wife, John is also survived by his son, John Denson Midkiff and wife, Kelly; sisters, Marlene A. Busick, Drusilla G. Pack; sister-in-law, Sandra Brooks and husband, Jim; nieces, Michelle Fines and husband, Dustin, Sophie Brooks; nephew, Brian Brooks and wife, Heather; and great-nephew, Dustin Fines, Jr. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019