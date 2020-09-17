|
|
|
Lafratta Addolorata 'Addie'
(née Giaquinto)
Sadly passed away
on 4th September 2020,
at Bedford Charter House Care Home,
aged 81 years.
Loving Wife of Donato (deceased),
She will be sorely missed by brothers Tony and Michele, sister Mena,
sisters-in-law Lidia and Antonella,
her many nephews and nieces
and all relatives.
The funeral will take place at
St Francesca Cabrini Church,
Woburn Road Bedford,
on Thursday 24th September 2020
at 10:30 am,
Followed by interment at
Norse Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, made payable to:
Dementia UK
can be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe
35 Chiltern Avenue
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel:01234 865872
LAFRATTA
Addolorata 'Addie'
(née Giaquinto)
È venuta a mancare a Bedford
Charter House Care Home,
il 4 settembre 2020 all'eta di 81 anni.
Amata Moglie di Donato Lafratta (deceduto),
Sentiranno la sua mancanza i suoi fratelli Tony,
Michele e sua sorella Mena,
sue cognate Lidia ed Antonella,
i suoi tanti nipoti e parenti tutti.
Il funerale avrà luogo
nella chiesa italiana
di S. Francesca Cabrini, Bedford,
Giovedì 24 settembre alle 10:30.
Seguirà la sepoltura al cimitero di Bedford,
Norse Road.
Se desiderate, si accettano donazioni
per Dementia UK
C/O Clarabut & Plumbe
35 Chiltern Avenue
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel: 01234 865872.
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 17, 2020