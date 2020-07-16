Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Resources
More Obituaries for Adrian Day
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adrian Day

Notice Condolences

Adrian Day Notice
Day Adrian John
(Aidy)

Heartbreakingly left us on
2nd July 2020, aged 68.
A much loved Dad to Chrystal and Alfie, best friend to Pauline and Paul, step dad to Bart, father-in-law to Tom and hilarious 'Grrrrrandad' to Monroe and Orson. A 'larger than life character'
and a 'glamorous gent',
Aidy will be deeply missed by his
many, many great friends.
Funeral to take place at
Norse Road Cemetery, in the Orchard, on 23rd July 2020, with immediate family and friends only due to Covid. Hearse will drive along Castle Road
at 1.40pm, for those who wish
to pay their respects.
A celebration of his life
will take place next year.
Donations please to The UK Sepsis Trust. Flowers to Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors, 11 Kingsway, Bedford, MK42 9BJ.
We'll all miss you, Big Ade.x.
Published in Bedford Today on July 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -