|
|
|
Day Adrian John
(Aidy)
Heartbreakingly left us on
2nd July 2020, aged 68.
A much loved Dad to Chrystal and Alfie, best friend to Pauline and Paul, step dad to Bart, father-in-law to Tom and hilarious 'Grrrrrandad' to Monroe and Orson. A 'larger than life character'
and a 'glamorous gent',
Aidy will be deeply missed by his
many, many great friends.
Funeral to take place at
Norse Road Cemetery, in the Orchard, on 23rd July 2020, with immediate family and friends only due to Covid. Hearse will drive along Castle Road
at 1.40pm, for those who wish
to pay their respects.
A celebration of his life
will take place next year.
Donations please to The UK Sepsis Trust. Flowers to Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors, 11 Kingsway, Bedford, MK42 9BJ.
We'll all miss you, Big Ade.x.
Published in Bedford Today on July 16, 2020