COOPER Alan Leslie (Les) Passed away suddenly
but peacefully on
22nd February 2020 in
Lister Hospital, aged 77 years.

Much loved Husband of Jennifer,
loving Father of Lynne, Father in Law
to Jonathan and Grandad to
Marcus and Millie.

Funeral service take place on
Friday 13th March 2020 in Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road at 10 am.

Family flowers only, donations if desired for The Guide Dogs for the Blind, may be sent to

G&H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 5, 2020
