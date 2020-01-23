Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Gadsby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Gadsby

Notice Condolences

Alan Gadsby Notice
GADSBY Alan Kenneth Of Flitwick,
sadly passed away on
29th December 2019
aged 65 years.
Dearly loved husband of Jeannie, loving dad to Scott, much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Who will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held at
Bedford Crematorium on
Tuesday 4th February at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Keech Hospice Care (Children) may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -