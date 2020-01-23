|
GADSBY Alan Kenneth Of Flitwick,
sadly passed away on
29th December 2019
aged 65 years.
Dearly loved husband of Jeannie, loving dad to Scott, much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Who will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held at
Bedford Crematorium on
Tuesday 4th February at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Keech Hospice Care (Children) may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 23, 2020