ROGERSON Alan Grenville Of Ampthill passed away peacefully
at home on
11th August 2020 aged 79 years.
Dearly loved husband of Sandra,
loving dad to Suzanne and Steven, father-in-law to Becky
and treasured grandad to Holly, Nick, Scarlett and Spencer.
He will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral service to be held on
28th August 2020.
Donations in memory of Alan for Keech Hospice Care may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 20, 2020