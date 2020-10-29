Home

A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Albert Wiles

Albert Wiles Notice
WILES Albert
Richard
01/12/35 - 15/10/20

Passed away peacefully at his home
in Wootton aged 84 years.
A loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
A private funeral service
has been arranged.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired for Sue Ryder,
St. John's or Dementia UK may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds,
MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 29, 2020
