Holmes Allan Passed away peacefully
at home on 8th October
aged 81.
Dearly loved and loving Husband of Margie. Devoted Father to Dave and Angie. Father in Law to Trudi and Dave. Much loved Grandad to Jai, Caz, Dan, Lauren and Matt. Dear friend of Rosemary and Josh.
Family flowers only but donations may be made to The Primrose Unit at Bedford Hospital via www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals
48 Roff Avenue Bedford MK41 7TE 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 22, 2020