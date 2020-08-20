|
|
|
DAMON Amelia Alice
'Milly' Passed away peacefully on
9th August 2020 aged 94 years.
A Beloved Wife to Albert (deceased),
A Treasured Mum to
Susan and Steve (Smoothy)
A Special Mother-in-Law to Mike
and a Loving Nanny to Damian,
Darren, Amy, John, Alice, Rosie and
a Proud Great-Grandmother.
Forever in our hearts.
A Special Thanks to Tanya and all the staff at Arden House, who cared so lovingly for Milly during her stay.
Please keep her and the family
in your thoughts on
Thursday 27th August 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to
The Alzheimer's Society
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel: 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 20, 2020