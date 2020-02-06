|
|
|
SHARMAN Peacefully on
23rd January 2020,
Amy of Sharnbrook.
Much loved Mum of Kathy and Peter, mother-in-law of Steve and Claire.
Loving Grandmother 'Um'
of Peter and Susan.
The Funeral Service will take place at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford on Friday 14th February at 3.15pm.
Floral tributes or donations if desired, for Dementia UK may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 6, 2020