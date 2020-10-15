|
ANGELA GERACI Passed away peacefully on 1st October 2020
aged 76 years.
A loving Mother to Maria, Lina and Gino
A beloved Grandmother,
Great-Grandmother, Mother-in-Law, Auntie and Sister to Giovanna
as well as a devoted friend to many.
Forever in our hearts.
Family flowers preferred.
Donations if desired made payable to
Sue Ryder, St John's Hospice -
Palliative Care Hub
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
ANGELA GERACI
Deceduta pacificamente il 1 Ottobre 2020
all'età di 76 anni.
Una madre amorevole a Maria,
Lina e Gino Un'adorata nonna, bisnonna, suocera, zia e sorella a Giovanna, così come un'amica
devota a molti.
Per sempre nei nostri cuori.
Preferiscono I fiori di famiglia. Se si desidera, le donazioni devono essere pagate a
Sue Ryder, St John's Hospice -
Palliative Care Hub
può essere inviato c / o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 15, 2020