Haseldines Funeral Directors
192 High Street
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK43 0EN
01234 757529
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
16:00
Norse Road Crematorium
Ann Clack Notice
Clack Ann Patricia of Flitwick, passed away peacefully
at Bedford Hospital on Monday
30th December 2019, aged 72 years.
Much Loved Wife of Graham (deceased), greatly missed by Michelle, Richard, Charmaine and Matt. Sara, Abigail, Heather and Leigh and all her family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at
Norse Road Crematorium on
Tuesday 21st January at 4pm.
Family flowers only but
donations if desired are for
British Liver Trust and may be sent to
Haseldine Funeral Services,
192 High Street, Cranfield, MK43 0EN.
Family have requested
no black clothing.
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 9, 2020
