Tony Ffitch Peacefully on
8th March 2020 aged 73 years.
Beloved Husband to Jean. Loving Dad to Donna and Vanessa. Father in law to Chris. Grandad to Daniel and Sian.
Great-Grandfather to Ummayah, Leo, Saffiyah, Miles and Amelia.
A private family funeral service
will be held in due course.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for Sue Ryder
St John's Hospice can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 26, 2020