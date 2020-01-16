Home

DATO ANTONIO 'CORRADO' Of Marston Moretaine, formerly of Flitwick, passed away peacefully on
4th January 2020 aged 82 years.
Dearly loved husband of Carmen (deceased), Papa to Alessandro, Nicholas & Simone and Nonno to Sophia, Luca, Marcella & Mila.
Funeral Service will be held at Bedford Crematorium on Thursday 30th January at 10.45am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for the RNIB (Royal National Institute of the Blind) may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 16, 2020
