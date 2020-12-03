|
POLICELLA Antonio Aclite It is with
great sadness
the family
announce his passing on
23rd November 2020 aged 82 years.
He was a much loved, kind, respected and generous man
who was devoted to his family.
Husband to Carmelina,
Father to Lucia, Domenico,
Clara and Simone,
Nonno to Leo, Antonio, Francesco, Sebastian and Ilaria.
Brother to Nunziatina,
Son-in-law to Lucietta
and Father-in-law to
Paul, Stuart, Joanne.
A man with immense energy, strength and appetite for life
and adventure.
He will be loved and
remembered always
and sadly missed by his family
and many friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St Francesca Cabrini Church, Bedford on Thursday 10th December
2020 at 10.00am.
Please be advised this service is by
invitation only due to
current restrictions.
Il giorno 23 novembre e' venuto a mancare all'affetto dei suoi cari in Bedford
POLICELLA
Antonio Aclite
di anni 82
Ne danno il triste annuncio la moglie Carmelina,
i figli Lucia, Domenico, Clara e Simone, la sorella Nunziatina,
i nipoti Leo, Antonio, Francesco, Sebastian e Ilaria, la suocera,
i generi, la nuora, i cognati, le cognate ed i parenti tutti.
Il funerale sara' celebrato
giovedi 10 dicembre nella chiesa di
S. Francesca Cabrini in Bedford.
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 3, 2020