ASKEW Audrey Mary
Passed away peacefully
at Airedale Nursing Home, Bedford
on 18th October 2020,
aged 91 years.
Much loved wife of the late Roy.
Mum to Paul, Judith, Noel and Jon.
Grandma to
Gareth, Stuart, Tom, Jonny and Erin,
Great-Grandma to Primrose.
Audrey will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired made payable to
Sue Ryder St John's Hospice, Moggerhanger
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 29, 2020
