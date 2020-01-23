|
|
|
Denton Audrey Lorraine Passed away peacefully
at home after a long illness,
on 18th January 2020,
aged 89 years.
Loving Wife of Herbert John Denton (Deceased)
Devoted Mam to Sian and David
Nanna to Bethany, Susanna and Esther,
Grant, Joe and Owain
Nanna "D" to Scarlett,
George and Emily.
Always in our hearts.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Andrews Church, Bedford.
Family flowers only please.
Funeral details available from Clarabut & Plumbe or the family.
Donations if desired made
payable to the
Royal Osteoporosis Society
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel:01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 23, 2020