Ashworth Barbara Eileen of Putnoe, Bedford.
Died peacefully at home in her sleep
on 9th September 2020 aged 96 years.
Beloved Mum to Ray, Elaine and Andrew.
Grandmother to Adam, Martin, Joshua and Michael,
and Great Grandmother.
She will be very much missed by all her family and friends.
She is now with her beloved Len.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford
on Thursday 17th September 2020
at 4.00pm by invitation only.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired made payable to
Royal National Institue For The Blind
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 17, 2020