Lowden-Smith Barbara Elizabeth It is with great sadness that we have to announce the sudden passing after a short illness of our dear friend Barbara
on 7th January 2020, aged 75.
Barbara will be very sadly missed by Christine and Kenneth Richards
and their Daughter Michelle and
their Grandchildren Courtney and Hollie and many other family members and by her work colleagues.
Funeral Service is Wednesday
5th February 2020 at 10.00 am in Norse Road Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Charity Welcome.
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 23, 2020
