Barry Ambler Notice
AMBLER Barry Passed away peacefully at home
after a short illness on
3rd August 2020 aged 81 years.
Dearly loved husband to Glennis,
cherished dad to
Mark, Lisa and Matthew,
a special father-in-law and
adored grandad and great-grandad.
A private family service will take place.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK or
Keech Hospice Care may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds,
MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 13, 2020
