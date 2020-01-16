Home

Barry Gilbert

GILBERT Barry Charles Passed away peacefully in hospital on
4th January 2020 after a long illness, aged 70 years.
Beloved husband to Heather, treasured dad to Samantha and Lisa and loving grandad to Joseph, Casey and Jack.
Funeral service to be held at 10.30am on Friday 24th January 2020
at the Church of the Transfiguration, Kempston followed by burial at Kempston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for
Sue Ryder, St. John's may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds,
MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Jan. 16, 2020
